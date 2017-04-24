Volunteers in Dubuque help clean up Bee Branch Watershed
As Dubuque continues work on its $219 million Bee Branch Flood Mitigation project, the city enlisted volunteers to help clean up trash around it on Monday. The city hosted a Bee Branch clean-up as part of an Earth Day celebration, but also a way to highlight how that project is doing more than just flood protection.
