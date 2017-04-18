Univ. of Dubuque students see how far they can stretch $5 to help others
A five dollar bill doesn't seem like much, but it is teaching a big lesson at the University of Dubuque. The Wendt Character Initiative gave 60 of its scholars five dollars at the beginning of the semester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque Women's March
|Mar '17
|Mike Smith
|3
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC