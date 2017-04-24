Uncle accused of chaining boy to weight pleads not guilty
An eastern Iowa man accused of padlocking a weighted chain around his 14-year-old nephew's waist has pleaded not guilty. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that Jeffrey Merfeld and the boy's parents are charged with child endangerment causing injury.
