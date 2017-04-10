Table Mound Elementary School cadets ...

Table Mound Elementary School cadets celebrate 50 years

Brass fanfare, echoing snare drums and colorful flags whirled inside Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque, as the Colt Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps set to kick off its 2017 season, marking its 50th anniversary. The group, a younger subsidiary of the Dubuque Colts Drum and Bugle Corps, was founded in 1967 as the Legionnaires Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps, the Telegraph Herald reported.

