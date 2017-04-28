More
The Dubuque County Historical Society and the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium announced Thursday that Kurt Strand has been named the next president and CEO of the organization. "I'm very excited to join the team at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium," Strand said in a press release sent out Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl...
|Apr 22
|Randy
|1
|Dubuque Women's March
|Mar '17
|Mike Smith
|3
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC