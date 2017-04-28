More

The Dubuque County Historical Society and the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium announced Thursday that Kurt Strand has been named the next president and CEO of the organization. "I'm very excited to join the team at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium," Strand said in a press release sent out Thursday.

