Menlo College hires assistant women's basketball coach

Menlo College women's basketball coach Shannon Shapiro announced the hiring of Kelsey Steinhagen for the coaching staff for the 2017-18 season. Kelsey brings a vast knowledge and experience with her to the Bay Area as she assumes the role of assistant coach for the Oaks next season.

