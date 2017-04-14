Menlo College hires assistant women's basketball coach
Menlo College women's basketball coach Shannon Shapiro announced the hiring of Kelsey Steinhagen for the coaching staff for the 2017-18 season. Kelsey brings a vast knowledge and experience with her to the Bay Area as she assumes the role of assistant coach for the Oaks next season.
