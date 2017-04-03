Longtime Iowa police chief quits amid criticism
The police chief in the eastern Iowa city of Farley has quit, saying he can't work "for a city like this." Chief Rick Wagner says he gave his two-week notice Monday night at the end of a City Council meeting during which he was criticized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCCI-TV Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque Women's March
|Mar '17
|Mike Smith
|3
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC