Jim Spicer

Jim Spicer

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Pipestone County Star

Jim Spicer, 53, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, April 7, 2017 from an airplane accident near Oxford, Iowa. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11 from 3-8 p.m. at St. Ludmila Catholic Church, Cedar Rapids with a 3 p.m. scripture service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pipestone County Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dubuque Women's March Mar '17 Mike Smith 3
Katrina Althaus? Jan '17 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens Dec '16 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
News Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Yonis 3
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC