Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderly aunt

A jury has found a Durango woman guilty of stealing more than $400,000 from an aunt who suffered from dementia. The Telegraph Herald reports that the Dubuque County jury took less than two hours to find 45-year-old Molly Bodish guilty Friday of ongoing criminal conduct.

