Dubuque teen looks to help others after 18 surgeries
ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, APRIL 23 - In this April 15, 2017 photo, Betsy Till, a Wahlert Catholic High School senior, was born with one leg shorter than the other and has gone through more than a dozen surgeries to correct the problem, poses in Dubuque, Iowa. less ADVANCE FOR USE SUNDAY, APRIL 23 - In this April 15, 2017 photo, Betsy Till, a Wahlert Catholic High School senior, was born with one leg shorter than the other and has gone through more than a dozen surgeries ... more DUBUQUE, Iowa - As she looks back on her 19 years, Betsy Till is grateful for the surgeries, medical stays and physical therapy that marked much of her childhood.
