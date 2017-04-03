Dubuque students create documentary about veterans' resource
Brandon Ward and Alex Schmidt walked through the Veterans Freedom Center with a video camera and smartphone, snapping pictures and shooting footage. Not so long ago, neither of them knew the facility existed, the Telegraph Herald reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque Women's March
|Mar '17
|Mike Smith
|3
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC