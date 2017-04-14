Dubuque seeking your help finding dog...

Dubuque seeking your help finding dog that bit person

Friday Apr 14

The City of Dubuque Health Services Department is seeking information regarding a dog involved in a biting incident that occurred on April 13, 2017 at approximately 5:30 PM in the intersection of Pickett St and Henion St. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Health Services Department at 589-4185 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. or the Law Enforcement Center at 589-4415 after hours or on the weekend.

Dubuque, IA

