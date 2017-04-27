Dubuque gang member sentenced to two ...

Dubuque gang member sentenced to two years in prison

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

During a home search, police found marijuana under Washington's bed. During a recorded interview, Washington admitted he intended to sell it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl... Apr 22 Randy 1
Dubuque Women's March Mar '17 Mike Smith 3
Katrina Althaus? Jan '17 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens Dec '16 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16) Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,900 • Total comments across all topics: 280,605,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC