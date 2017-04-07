Death notices for April 7, 2017
Ellen M. Hubler , 89, Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Edgerton, died Wednesday at Bethany Home, Dubuque. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Edgerton United Methodist Church, Edgerton.
