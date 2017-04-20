Calling 911: Dyersville 1st graders l...

Calling 911: Dyersville 1st graders learn valuable skill

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

And that's why Mark Murphy, manager of Dubuque's Emergency Communications Center, is teaching Dubuque County's first graders when and how to call 911. "It seems to be the age that they're starting to use their phone, starting to do more things with the phone, and it's a good age to teach them," Murphy said.

Dubuque, IA

