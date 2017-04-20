Calling 911: Dyersville 1st graders learn valuable skill
And that's why Mark Murphy, manager of Dubuque's Emergency Communications Center, is teaching Dubuque County's first graders when and how to call 911. "It seems to be the age that they're starting to use their phone, starting to do more things with the phone, and it's a good age to teach them," Murphy said.
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iowa woman found guilty of stealing from elderl...
|Apr 22
|Randy
|1
|Dubuque Women's March
|Mar '17
|Mike Smith
|3
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan '17
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
