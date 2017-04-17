Authorities: Bicyclist died of natura...

Authorities: Bicyclist died of natural causes in Dubuque

Authorities in Dubuque, Iowa, say a man whose body was found near his bicycle in a ditch apparently died of natural causes. The Telegraph Herald in Dubuque reports that the 64-year-old man's body was found about 9 a.m. Sunday near Stonybrook Hill Children's Zoo.

