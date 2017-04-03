Dubuque Police investigate fatal stab...

Dubuque Police investigate fatal stabbing

Friday Mar 31

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened early Friday morning, March 31, 2107. Officers responded to 870 Kane Street around 2:19 a.m. and found the female victim.

