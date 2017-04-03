City of Dubuque launches C.H.A.N.G.E....

City of Dubuque launches C.H.A.N.G.E. program

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: KCRG

It's all thanks to a new program called C.H.A.G.E., which stands for Comprehensive Housing Activities for Neighborhood Growth and Enrichment. City officials have combined some pre-existing programs with a couple new ones to create C.H.A.N.G.E. These include Marginal Property Acquisition, Lead and Healthy Homes, Bee Branch Healthy Homes Resiliency and Housing Rehabilitation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dubuque Women's March Mar '17 Mike Smith 3
Katrina Althaus? Jan '17 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens Dec '16 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
News Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Yonis 3
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Final Four
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,307 • Total comments across all topics: 280,169,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC