Train derails in eastern Iowa but avoids homes
A train derailment shook several homes in rural eastern Iowa Sunday but the toppled cars avoided the buildings and no injuries were reported. Kerry Rogers told the Dubuque Telegraph Herald it was scary when his house shook and a tree was uprooted during the derailment Sunday morning.
