Rescued dog enjoys new wheelchair, life

DUBUQUE, IA A paralyzed dog is getting a second chance at life after a woman rescued her from a Tennessee puppy mill. Jane Wickler drove 1,900 miles in 23 hours after hearing the story of a dog named Butterfly.

