Police looking for Dubuque County man charged with homicide in Wisconsin
He also has a probation violation warrant in Dubuque. Ernzen faces charges of second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by vehicle while using a controlled substance, dating back to a crash that happened in December of 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque Women's March
|Jan 24
|patlyons9
|2
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan 16
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou...
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC