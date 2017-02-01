Flexsteel Sees Slight Drop in 2Q Sales, Income
Net sales were $118.5 million for the quarter compared to record revenue of $125.4 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 5.5%. For the six months, the Dubuque, Iowa-based firm posted sales of $230.6 million, representing an 8.5% decrease from a year ago.
