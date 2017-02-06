Dubuque police investigating after ma...

Dubuque police investigating after man shot during argument

Friday Feb 3 Read more: KCRG

Officers responded to a shots fired call just after 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Jackson Street. Officers found a 32-year-old man from Chicago shot in the upper leg.

