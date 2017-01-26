Watson, Wendy Deanne

Wendy Deanne Watson, 50, of Edmonton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Wendy was born March 5, 1966 in Fort Macleod to her late parents, George and Dorothy Watson, and is survived by her four older brothers, Gary and Jim, both of Fort Macleod, Darcy of Dawson Creek, B.C. and Gordon of Dubuque, Iowa.

