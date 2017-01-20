Two Dubuque girls face charges after pepper spray led to fight on city bus
Two Dubuque girls face disorderly conduct charges after one of them used pepper spray on a city bus, leading to a fight. Lt. Scott Baxter with the Dubuque Police said the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on a Jule bus near 11th Street and Central Ave. According to Baxter, a 14-year-old and 16-year-old girl started arguing on the bus, and escalated to the point where the bus driver pulled over and called the police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque Women's March
|3 hr
|patlyons9
|2
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan 16
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec 30
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou...
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC