Two Dubuque girls face charges after pepper spray led to fight on city bus

Two Dubuque girls face disorderly conduct charges after one of them used pepper spray on a city bus, leading to a fight. Lt. Scott Baxter with the Dubuque Police said the incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on a Jule bus near 11th Street and Central Ave. According to Baxter, a 14-year-old and 16-year-old girl started arguing on the bus, and escalated to the point where the bus driver pulled over and called the police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.