Popular sledding spot in Dubuque now off-limits
Parts of a popular Dubuque sledding area is off-limits for the rest of the season. KDTH radio reports the city is banning sledding on one hill at Bunker Hill Golf Course.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec 30
|Old Pom
|14
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou...
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
|What is going on in Dubuque the weekend of?
|Aug '16
|Beth911
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Florsheim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC