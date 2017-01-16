One dead following three vehicle crash in Dubuque
A three vehicle crash has claimed a life in Dubuque. Police say they were called to respond to the intersection of Holiday Dr. and Northwest Arterial around 6 p.m. Fri., January 13th, 2017.
