One dead following three vehicle crash in Dubuque-Update driver cited

A three vehicle crash has claimed a life in Dubuque. Police say they were called to respond to the intersection of Holiday Dr. and Northwest Arterial around 6 p.m. Fri., January 13th, 2017.

