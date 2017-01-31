Northwoods League baseball to come to...

Northwoods League baseball to come to Dubuque in 2019

Read more: KCRG

Dubuque's Protect Our Nation's Youth organization plans to build a five-diamond baseball complex on Derby Grange Road, right across the street from the facility they currently use, Derby Grange Golf and Recreation. Along with youth baseball players, it will host a Northwoods League franchise team.

