Northwoods League baseball returning to Dubuque in 2019

According to our coverage partners at the Telegraph Herald , the Dubuque Area Youth Baseball and Softball Club has announced it plans to bring a Northwoods League franchise to its new 30-acre, five-diamond complex that is currently in the works. The proposed complex would be located between Derby Grange Road and Asbury Plaza.

