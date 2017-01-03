Longtime Dubuque barber retires
In this photo taken Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, Rick Klein gives a haircut to Jerry Koppes, of Dubuque, Iowa, at Link's Barber Shop in Dubuque. Klein is retiring after 53 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec 31
|Khan
|16
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec 11
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou...
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
|What is going on in Dubuque the weekend of?
|Aug '16
|Beth911
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Florsheim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC