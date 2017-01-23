Eddie Hicks sentencing today

Eddie Hicks sentencing today

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KCRG

Hicks is charged with first-degree murder in the June 2015 stabbing death of 21-year-old Kahdyesha Lemon in Dubuque, Iowa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dubuque Women's March 3 hr patlyons9 2
Katrina Althaus? Jan 16 Curious 1
News Dubuque's first mosque opens Dec 30 Old Pom 13
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec '16 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... Nov '16 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
News Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou... Oct '16 Yonis 3
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,691 • Total comments across all topics: 278,214,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC