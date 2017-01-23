Dubuque Police warn people who ate at restaurant to watch out for fraud
Police say fraudulent activity may have occurred at the Subway at 2200 JFK Road between October 1 and December 19 last year. It involved a Subway employee who has since been fired.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque Women's March
|20 hr
|patlyons9
|2
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan 16
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec 30
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou...
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC