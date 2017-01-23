Dubuque Police warn people who ate at...

Dubuque Police warn people who ate at restaurant to watch out for fraud

Police say fraudulent activity may have occurred at the Subway at 2200 JFK Road between October 1 and December 19 last year. It involved a Subway employee who has since been fired.

