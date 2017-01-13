Dubuque mother upset after 6-year-old son slips out of school unnoticed
A Dubuque woman is upset that her 6-year-old son was able to slip out of his elementary school this week apparently unnoticed. Brianna Maas says her son Karsen, just a kindergartener at Audobon Elementary School, has some behavioral issues, and sometimes runs outside when he's upset.
