Dubuque man who killed his girlfriend refused to show up in court for sentencing
The mother of a woman who a Dubuque man stabbed to death says he's a coward for not showing up in court on Monday. Hicks stabbed Kahdyesha Lemon, 21, more than 100 times during an argument back in 2015.
