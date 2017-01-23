Dubuque man who killed his girlfriend...

Dubuque man who killed his girlfriend refused to show up in court for sentencing

22 min ago Read more: KCRG

The mother of a woman who a Dubuque man stabbed to death says he's a coward for not showing up in court on Monday. Hicks stabbed Kahdyesha Lemon, 21, more than 100 times during an argument back in 2015.

