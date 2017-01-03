Dubuque Kwik Stop employee allegedly ...

Dubuque Kwik Stop employee allegedly points gun at manager

Tuesday Jan 3

Dubuque Police respond to Kwik Stop at 2150 Twin Valley Monday night on a call that a man was inside with a gun. Kwik Stop employee Jeremy M. Hempstead allegedly came to work drunk, and pointed a gun at his manager.

