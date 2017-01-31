Disabled Iowa dog becomes a greeter
Photos by Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP - Butterfly, a bulldog, greets customers with her owner, Jane Wickler, at PetSmart in Dubuque, Iowa. Wickler, who works at the store, often brings Butterfly with her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque Women's March
|Jan 24
|patlyons9
|2
|Katrina Althaus?
|Jan 16
|Curious
|1
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Dec '16
|Old Pom
|13
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou...
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC