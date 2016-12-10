The Jule will end routes at 9 Saturday night
Because of the winter storm, The Jule, the City of Dubuque's mass transit system, will stop its regular Saturday night routes at 9 pm tonight. With snowfall and strong winds making safe travel difficult, The Jule will operate on its published snow routes until 9pm and then offer on-call service to return passengers until 11pm tonight, Saturday December 10, 2016.
