The Jule will end routes at 9 Saturday night

Because of the winter storm, The Jule, the City of Dubuque's mass transit system, will stop its regular Saturday night routes at 9 pm tonight. With snowfall and strong winds making safe travel difficult, The Jule will operate on its published snow routes until 9pm and then offer on-call service to return passengers until 11pm tonight, Saturday December 10, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.