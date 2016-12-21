Religious artifacts found in ashes of Loras College building
Sister Bernadine Curoe, S.V.M. shows some of the items found inside a metal box put inside the cross that once stood on the roof of the Loras College Visitation building, in Dubuque, Iowa, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2016. less Sister Bernadine Curoe, S.V.M. shows some of the items found inside a metal box put inside the cross that once stood on the roof of the Loras College Visitation building, in Dubuque, Iowa, Wednesday, Dec. 29, ... more Sister Bernadine Curoe, S.V.M. holds a rosary touched by Saint John Vianney Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2016, in Dubuque, Iowa, which was among one of the items found inside a small metal box put inside the cross that once stood on the roof of the Loras College Visitation building that was damaged by fire last March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|Sat
|Khan
|16
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec 11
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov '16
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou...
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
|What is going on in Dubuque the weekend of?
|Aug '16
|Beth911
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Florsheim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC