A group of local business and medical professionals are working to raise $100,000 to buy a new dog, the training needed and a specially modified vehicle for the Dubuque Police. "Several of us got together to discuss what we might do to support the local men and women in uniform as they keep our community safe.
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|2 hr
|Zam Zam
|8
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec 11
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov 28
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou...
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
|What is going on in Dubuque the weekend of?
|Aug '16
|Beth911
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Florsheim
|1
