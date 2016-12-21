Lessons from Oakland's fire tragedy for NYC property owners
The recent deadly Ghost Ship warehouse blaze in Oakland was one of the worst structural fires in this country in the past decade, claiming 36 lives. As investigations move forward, one of the key questions forensic investigators will address is what safety measures could have been taken to prevent such a loss of life? In the wake of this tragedy, there have been nationwide crackdowns on illegally occupied buildings and venues in cities including Baltimore, where dozens of artists were evicted from a building called the Bell Foundry, and Denver, where inspectors discovered fire-code violations at the popular venue Rhinoceropolis.
