Lessons from Oakland's fire tragedy f...

Lessons from Oakland's fire tragedy for NYC property owners

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Crain's New York Business

The recent deadly Ghost Ship warehouse blaze in Oakland was one of the worst structural fires in this country in the past decade, claiming 36 lives. As investigations move forward, one of the key questions forensic investigators will address is what safety measures could have been taken to prevent such a loss of life? In the wake of this tragedy, there have been nationwide crackdowns on illegally occupied buildings and venues in cities including Baltimore, where dozens of artists were evicted from a building called the Bell Foundry, and Denver, where inspectors discovered fire-code violations at the popular venue Rhinoceropolis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's New York Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubuque's first mosque opens 2 hr Zam Zam 8
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec 11 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... Nov 28 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
News Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou... Oct '16 Yonis 3
What is going on in Dubuque the weekend of? Aug '16 Beth911 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 Florsheim 1
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,683 • Total comments across all topics: 277,260,381

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC