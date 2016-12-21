Here's how socialists shoved racist g...

Here's how socialists shoved racist groups back into their hateful hole in the 1990s

Wednesday Dec 7

Fascist movements must be met with forceful resistance - and the socialist pushback against racist groups in the 1980s and 1990s offer useful examples of how to do that, according to a veteran of those conflicts. Donald Trump's campaign and election win have emboldened racist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan and the National Policy Institute, whose "alt-right" leader has been approvingly profiled by mainstream media and prompted cable TV discussions about whether Jews are people - but the left has pushed back against hate before, reported the Socialist Worker .

