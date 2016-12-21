Here's how socialists shoved racist groups back into their hateful hole in the 1990s
Fascist movements must be met with forceful resistance - and the socialist pushback against racist groups in the 1980s and 1990s offer useful examples of how to do that, according to a veteran of those conflicts. Donald Trump's campaign and election win have emboldened racist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan and the National Policy Institute, whose "alt-right" leader has been approvingly profiled by mainstream media and prompted cable TV discussions about whether Jews are people - but the left has pushed back against hate before, reported the Socialist Worker .
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|2 hr
|Zam Zam
|8
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec 11
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov 28
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou...
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
|What is going on in Dubuque the weekend of?
|Aug '16
|Beth911
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Florsheim
|1
