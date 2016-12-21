Dubuque's first mosque opens
There are 14 comments on the SFGate story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Dubuque's first mosque opens. In it, SFGate reports that:
In this Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, photo, members of the Tri-State Islamic Center pray during a service at their new mosque in Dubuque, Iowa. Members of the Tri-State Islamic Center have started worshipping at Dubuque's first mosque, and officials hope the milestone will encourage greater understanding about the Muslim community.
Netherlands
#1 Thursday Dec 22
Oh my God, another mosque again? When will it end? Few years ago I have been in Iowa visiting friends and didn't see a single Muslim around. I am sure this is paid by rich Arab countries in the Middel East or Pakistan. The difference is if our weak leaders ask to open one Church they will be told never to ask such stupid question. This is not a place of worship as Christians knew but a colonial post where they will branch out further in to small towns, villages and hamlets.t
Saint Louis, MO
|
#2 Thursday Dec 22
Great news !
The more, the better, the safer !
#3 Thursday Dec 22
I give it six months before it's ashes and rubble.
#4 Thursday Dec 22
And I give my daughter to whomever coughs up ten bucks for the privilege!
“Tell it as it is.”
Since: Jun 12
6,211
Cranbourne, Australia
#5 Thursday Dec 22
If muslims didn't try to emulate their perfect man then they wouldn't have to worry about being safe.
But, then again they wouldn't be muslims.
Berlin, Germany
#6 Thursday Dec 22
Same applies for non-Muslims.
“Tell it as it is.”
Since: Jun 12
6,211
Cranbourne, Australia
#7 Thursday Dec 22
You want us to emulate and worship a murderous, misogynistic, narcissistic fat dwarf??
Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
|
#8 Thursday Dec 22
He was not a fat dwarf but the reports of his Companions say of medium height so _stop_ lying.
http://islamichistory.org/description-of-the-...
Try Islam from Wikipedia starting point.
“Tell it as it is.”
Since: Jun 12
6,211
Cranbourne, Australia
#9 Thursday Dec 22
AbdusSalam ibn AbuHazim AbuTalut said: I saw AbuBarzah who came to visit Ubaydullah ibn Ziyad. Then a man named Muslim who was there in the company mentioned it to me.
When Ubaydullah saw him, he said: This Muhammad of yours is a dwarf and fat. The old man (i.e. AbuBarzah) understood it. So he said: I did not think that I should remain among people who would make me feel ashamed of the company of Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Thereupon Ubaydullah said: The company of Muhammad (peace be upon him) is a honour for you, not a disgrace. He added: I called for you to ask about the reservoir. Did you hear the Apostle of Allah (peace be upon him) mentioning anything about it? AbuBarzah said: Yes, not once, twice, thrice, four times or five times. If anyone believes it, may Allah not supply him with water from it. He then went away angrily.
Abu Dawud 40:4731
By saying he "heard and understood it", it is saying that the description was accurate. His only thought was that he did not want to be around those who made him feel ashamed of the company of Muhammad. If the description was not accurate, he would have objected or thought "these people have no idea what they're talking about".
https://wikiislam.net/wiki/Islam_Illustrated:...
Interesting that you chose that one point to dispute, particularly as most fat dwarfs are probably decent people.
#10 Thursday Dec 22
omg
Saint Louis, MO
|
#13 Friday Dec 23
Read Gordo's post again, cheap shlut !
Saudi Arabia
#14 Friday Dec 23
This was asked few days ago.
Who is Ubaydullah and Abu Barzah?
Tell me.
Regina, Canada
|
#15 Friday Dec 23
Mohammed...a fat stupid dwarf? And I always thought he was more ape like...
#17 Saturday Dec 24
What's the name of your death cult illiterate leader again?
