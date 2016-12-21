Dubuque's first mosque opens

Dubuque's first mosque opens

There are 14 comments on the SFGate story from Wednesday Dec 21, titled Dubuque's first mosque opens. In it, SFGate reports that:

In this Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, photo, members of the Tri-State Islamic Center pray during a service at their new mosque in Dubuque, Iowa. Members of the Tri-State Islamic Center have started worshipping at Dubuque's first mosque, and officials hope the milestone will encourage greater understanding about the Muslim community.

Islam for idiots

Netherlands

#1 Thursday Dec 22
Oh my God, another mosque again? When will it end? Few years ago I have been in Iowa visiting friends and didn't see a single Muslim around. I am sure this is paid by rich Arab countries in the Middel East or Pakistan. The difference is if our weak leaders ask to open one Church they will be told never to ask such stupid question. This is not a place of worship as Christians knew but a colonial post where they will branch out further in to small towns, villages and hamlets.t

Chikku

Saint Louis, MO

#2 Thursday Dec 22
Great news !

The more, the better, the safer !

TOMSMOMMA

Austin, TX

#3 Thursday Dec 22
Chikku wrote:
Great news !

The more, the better, the safer !
I give it six months before it's ashes and rubble.

TOMSMOMMA

Austin, TX

#4 Thursday Dec 22
TOMSMOMMA wrote:
I give it six months before it's ashes and rubble.
And I give my daughter to whomever coughs up ten bucks for the privilege!
Old Pom

“Tell it as it is.”

Since: Jun 12

6,211

Cranbourne, Australia

#5 Thursday Dec 22
Chikku wrote:
Great news !

The more, the better, the safer !
If muslims didn't try to emulate their perfect man then they wouldn't have to worry about being safe.
But, then again they wouldn't be muslims.

Rio Gordo

Berlin, Germany

#6 Thursday Dec 22
Old Pom wrote:
If muslims didn't try to emulate their perfect man then they wouldn't have to worry about being safe.
Same applies for non-Muslims.

Old Pom

“Tell it as it is.”

Since: Jun 12

6,211

Cranbourne, Australia

#7 Thursday Dec 22
Rio Gordo wrote:
<quoted text>

Same applies for non-Muslims.
You want us to emulate and worship a murderous, misogynistic, narcissistic fat dwarf??

Zam Zam

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

#8 Thursday Dec 22
Old Pom wrote:
<quoted text>

You want us to emulate and worship a murderous, misogynistic, narcissistic fat dwarf??
He was not a fat dwarf but the reports of his Companions say of medium height so _stop_ lying.
http://islamichistory.org/description-of-the-...

Try Islam from Wikipedia starting point.

Old Pom

“Tell it as it is.”

Since: Jun 12

6,211

Cranbourne, Australia

#9 Thursday Dec 22
Zam Zam wrote:
<quoted text>

He was not a fat dwarf but the reports of his Companions say of medium height so _stop_ lying.
http://islamichistory.org/description-of-the-...

Try Islam from Wikipedia starting point.
AbdusSalam ibn AbuHazim AbuTalut said: I saw AbuBarzah who came to visit Ubaydullah ibn Ziyad. Then a man named Muslim who was there in the company mentioned it to me.

When Ubaydullah saw him, he said: This Muhammad of yours is a dwarf and fat. The old man (i.e. AbuBarzah) understood it. So he said: I did not think that I should remain among people who would make me feel ashamed of the company of Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Thereupon Ubaydullah said: The company of Muhammad (peace be upon him) is a honour for you, not a disgrace. He added: I called for you to ask about the reservoir. Did you hear the Apostle of Allah (peace be upon him) mentioning anything about it? AbuBarzah said: Yes, not once, twice, thrice, four times or five times. If anyone believes it, may Allah not supply him with water from it. He then went away angrily.
Abu Dawud 40:4731

By saying he "heard and understood it", it is saying that the description was accurate. His only thought was that he did not want to be around those who made him feel ashamed of the company of Muhammad. If the description was not accurate, he would have objected or thought "these people have no idea what they're talking about".

https://wikiislam.net/wiki/Islam_Illustrated:...

Interesting that you chose that one point to dispute, particularly as most fat dwarfs are probably decent people.

debbie

Clarks Summit, PA

#10 Thursday Dec 22
omg
Chikku

Saint Louis, MO

#13 Friday Dec 23
Old Pom wrote:
You want us to emulate and worship a murderous, misogynistic, narcissistic fat dwarf??
Read Gordo's post again, cheap shlut !

Kebab

Saudi Arabia

#14 Friday Dec 23
Old Pom wrote:
<quoted text>

AbdusSalam ibn AbuHazim AbuTalut said: I saw AbuBarzah who came to visit Ubaydullah ibn Ziyad. Then a man named Muslim who was there in the company mentioned it to me.

When Ubaydullah saw him, he said: This Muhammad of yours is a dwarf and fat. The old man (i.e. AbuBarzah) understood it. So he said: I did not think that I should remain among people who would make me feel ashamed of the company of Muhammad (peace be upon him).
Thereupon Ubaydullah said: The company of Muhammad (peace be upon him) is a honour for you, not a disgrace. He added: I called for you to ask about the reservoir. Did you hear the Apostle of Allah (peace be upon him) mentioning anything about it? AbuBarzah said: Yes, not once, twice, thrice, four times or five times. If anyone believes it, may Allah not supply him with water from it. He then went away angrily.
Abu Dawud 40:4731

By saying he "heard and understood it", it is saying that the description was accurate. His only thought was that he did not want to be around those who made him feel ashamed of the company of Muhammad. If the description was not accurate, he would have objected or thought "these people have no idea what they're talking about".

https://wikiislam.net/wiki/Islam_Illustrated:...

Interesting that you chose that one point to dispute, particularly as most fat dwarfs are probably decent people.
This was asked few days ago.

Who is Ubaydullah and Abu Barzah?

Tell me.
Monkeys and muslims

Regina, Canada

#15 Friday Dec 23
Mohammed...a fat stupid dwarf? And I always thought he was more ape like...

SPRAYit PIGs BLOOD

Elmira, MI

#17 Saturday Dec 24
Mo ham head wrote:
Don't be dissing my cult leader boy.
We'll get medieval on my stinkyass.
What's the name of your death cult illiterate leader again?
