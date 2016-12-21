Dubuque to consider $4.1M purchase of...

Dubuque to consider $4.1M purchase of rural water system

Saturday Dec 17 Read more: KWWL-TV Waterloo

The city of Dubuque is considering buying a neighboring private rural water provider's system for more than $4 million to settle to two side's legal differences. The Telegraph Herald says City Council members on Monday will consider the proposed settlement agreement that would dismiss the legal dispute between the city and Central Iowa Water Association.

Dubuque, IA

