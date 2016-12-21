Dubuque to consider $4.1M purchase of rural water system
The city of Dubuque is considering buying a neighboring private rural water provider's system for more than $4 million to settle to two side's legal differences. The Telegraph Herald says City Council members on Monday will consider the proposed settlement agreement that would dismiss the legal dispute between the city and Central Iowa Water Association.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.
Add your comments below
Dubuque Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dubuque's first mosque opens
|2 hr
|Zam Zam
|8
|Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13)
|Dec 11
|veiny
|8
|Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch...
|Nov 28
|BAH
|1
|Discreet fun wanted
|Oct '16
|Gorilla715
|1
|Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou...
|Oct '16
|Yonis
|3
|What is going on in Dubuque the weekend of?
|Aug '16
|Beth911
|1
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|Florsheim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dubuque Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC