Dubuque purchases rural water system ...

Dubuque purchases rural water system for $6.1 million

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: KCRG

A long-running dispute between the City of Dubuque and a water company is over and that could pave the way for economic development. On Monday, Dubuque approved purchase of the Central Iowa Water Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRG.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dubuque Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dubuque's first mosque opens 11 hr SPRAYit PIGs BLOOD 15
Would anyone like to see me? (Sep '13) Dec 11 veiny 8
News Parents complain about book used in Dubuque sch... Nov 28 BAH 1
Discreet fun wanted Oct '16 Gorilla715 1
News Dubuque police warn residents after skimmer fou... Oct '16 Yonis 3
What is going on in Dubuque the weekend of? Aug '16 Beth911 1
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 Florsheim 1
See all Dubuque Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dubuque Forum Now

Dubuque Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dubuque Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Dubuque, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,715 • Total comments across all topics: 277,322,485

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC