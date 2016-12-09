Dubuque board is asked to adopt policy on obscene materials
Seven people made the request Tuesday to members of a school board committee, following up on an issue that arose last month during debate over the novel "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" that included descriptions of sexual activity and drug use, according to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald . Ultimately, a committee composed of parents, teachers and students voted against barring the coming-of-age novel from classrooms.
