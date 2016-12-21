Central claims a trio of league weekl...

Central claims a trio of league weekly honors

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Osky News

Out of a possible five winners, Central College student-athletes picked up three Iowa Conference performer of the week honors in their respective sports. Women's basketball player Claire Marburger picked her up seconds honors of the season while women's track and field athlete Morgan Koenigs and men's track and field athlete Will Daniels received the honor for the first time in their careers.

