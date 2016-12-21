2 men sentenced to federal prison for firearms theft in Dubuque
The judge sentenced 25-year-old Arthur Robledo to four years, nine months in prison, and 25-year-old Adam Becker ti five years, 11 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
