Wind River at Riverton set new record flood stage level Friday; Highest Crest expected Monday

The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton noted that the Big Wind River at Riverton exceeded its historic high level on Friday afternoon when a river gauge there hit 12 feet, besting the previous high crest of 11.8 feet. Flood stage on the Big Wind in Riverton is 9 feet.

