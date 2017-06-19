Lydia Olson: The Swedish Smorgasbord

Lydia Olson: The Swedish Smorgasbord

Lydia Olson was the originator of the famous Dubois Smorgasbord. She lived for many years at the Warm Springs Tie Camp where her Norwegian husband, Martin, was woods boss of the mainly Scandinavian loggers there.

